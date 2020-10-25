PITTSBURGH — Former presidential candidate and current Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held a drive-in campaign rally on behalf of former Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden near Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The drive-in event took place at the Carrie Blast Furnace National Landmark, a steel furnace on the bank of the Monongahela River.

The event featured introductory remarks from Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and state Reps. Sara Innamorato and Summer Lee.

This event is part of a larger effort by the Biden campaign to win key districts in the swing state of Pennsylvania — a state that voted for Republican President Donald Trump in the 2016 general election.

Rally attendees parked their cars in rows similar to a drive-in movie, but were permitted to leave their vehicles to stand by the stage and purchase Biden merchandise from a campaign van.

Many cars were decorated for the occasion with homemade signs and campaign flags.

While Sanders was seemingly the main attraction for many attendees, those like Jody Handley also focused on the current presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“I thought going to a car rally at Carrie Furnace featuring Bernie Sanders was an awesomely 2020 experience I didn't want to pass up,” Handley, 45, of South Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh, said.

Handley said she has been involved in political campaign events before, including phone banking and literature-drops, similar to Ashona Osborne.

“Me and Bernie, we did a few things together before in Harrisburg… in the ‘Fight for $15’ [minimum wage] campaign,” Osborne, 28, of East Liberty, Pennsylvania, said. “[I’m an] activist, so I wanted to show my face, and show some support.”

Osborne said she is “of course” voting for Biden, and is considering attending future campaign events in the area.

MORE POLITICS COVERAGE

Large election grant received by Centre County causes controversy The Centre County Board of Elections was awarded a grant of $863,828.50 to offset pandemic-r…

After the five opening speakers, Sanders took the stage at 4 p.m., and spoke for approximately 30 minutes.

His speech focused on the urgency of winning swing states, and highlighted the potential consequences of a Trump victory in “the most important election in the modern history of this country.”

“Trump won this state by 44,000 votes [in 2016],” Sanders said. “We’re not gonna make that mistake again.”

Sanders also called for a future Democratic Senate to pass legislation that addresses the opioid crisis, which has affected thousands of families in western Pennsylvania.

On key issues, Sanders acknowledged his differences with Biden.

“While me and Joe disagree on the path forward with health care… Joe's healthcare program will expand healthcare to tens of millions of Americans who don't have it,” Sanders said.

Sanders emphasized the areas in which his values overlapped with Bidens, listing many issues — including wealth inequality, racism and climate change — that “Joe also understands.”

“At the White House right now, we have the most corrupt president in the modern history of America,” Sanders said. “Someone who has turned his back on the needs of ordinary Americans.”

Sanders concluded his speech by asking audience members for their help with the election on Nov. 3.

“Let us elect Joe, and let us begin the process of transforming this country and creating the nation we know we can become.” Sanders said.