Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf held a press conference Thursday evening to discuss actions he will be taking in the commonwealth to improve its law enforcement and criminal justice systems.

Wolf began the livestream by requesting a moment of silence for the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis. Wolf then expressed the importance of preventing instances of racial discrimination and racially-charged violence in the future.

He also discussed the value of protesting and urged protesters to keep their efforts peaceful.

In order to prevent instances of racial discrimination in the future, Wolf said he will be working with law enforcement and other commonwealth leaders to develop testing and best practices for verbal de-escalation techniques and mental health first aid, among other practices.

Wolf added that he will develop a training system to eliminate implicit bias, create a state law enforcement advisory commission and design a deputy inspector general position to target misconduct and abuse in law enforcement.

Wolf encouraged the creation of similar commissions and government positions on the local level, as well.

Wolf said he will begin working on each of these goals immediately and get in touch with law enforcement, the legislative black caucus and other groups to discuss future action.