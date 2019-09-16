The resentencing of former Penn State football defensive coordinator and convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky has been put on hold, according to Centre County Court Administration.

Sandusky's resentencing was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sept. 23. It is unclear why the Sept. 23 sentencing has been cancelled, and when a new sentencing will be rescheduled.

In 2012, Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of sexual abuse after he sexually assaulted numerous boys for decades through his now-defunct charity, The Second Mile.

While Sandusky was initially sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison, the Pennsylvania Superior Court vacated the sentencing and remanded it to the lower courts in February. The court ruled his mandatory minimum sentence was illegal.

