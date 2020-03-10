The Pennsylvania Department of Health said in a tweet on Tuesday that all presumptive cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth have been transmitted through "contact spread," not "community spread."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus is spread from person-to-person when someone comes in close contact — within roughly 6 feet — of a person who has the virus.

It’s also possible to contract the virus after touching a surface that has been contaminated with the virus, although the CDC said this is not common.

In “community spread,” some of the people in a community who have contracted the virus “are not sure how or where they became infected,” according to the CDC.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said all of the people in Pennsylvania who are presumed to have contacted the virus know the source of the virus, so there has been no community spread thus far.

As of Tuesday evening, there are 11 presumptive cases in Pennsylvania. There are currently no known cases in Centre County.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Coronavirus: Pennsylvania reports 11th presumptive case Pennsylvania announced its 11th presumptive case of the coronavirus Tuesday morning, accordi…