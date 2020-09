The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 760 new coronavirus cases across the commonwealth on Friday.

This brings Pennsylvania to 148,683 total cases of the virus, with 1,572 confirmed cases in Centre County.

In total, 7,934 Pennsylvanians have died from the coronavirus, which 11 deaths in Centre County.

As of Friday, 22,229 people in Centre County have tested negative for the coronavirus, with 1,732,805 negative tests statewide.

Pennsylvania has an 82% recovery rate.