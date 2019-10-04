Amid a slew of deaths reported across the country, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Friday that the first vaping-related death has occurred in the state.

Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said there have been nine confirmed and 12 “probable” cases of vaping-related lung diseases thus far in the commonwealth. The one death occurred within the last day, according to Levine.

As of Oct. 1, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said over 1,000 lung injury cases and 18 deaths related to the use of e-cigarettes have occurred. Most of these patients, 70 percent of which are male, said they had used products containing THC.

On Aug. 6, 2018, Penn State implemented a tobacco-free policy, becoming the 11th Big Ten university to do so. Policy AD32 includes a ban on the “advertisement, distribution and sampling of tobacco products.”

The university later implemented a tobacco-free ambassador program to enforce the policy, as previously reported by The Daily Collegian.

The CDC recommends people do not use e-cigarettes or other vaping products, especially those containing THC.

