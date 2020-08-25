Recreational marijuana is still an illegal drug in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, but that may change.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday his fall legislative agenda, which includes support of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania, according to a press release from his office.

Wolf said revenue would be used to fund small business grants and restorative justice programs.

Half of the grant funding would be designated for "historically disadvantaged businesses," the release said.

Additionally, a portion of the funding would fund restorative justice programs to repair "the harm done to crime victims and communities as a result of marijuana criminalization."

Pennsylvania has $1 billion in CARES Act money from the federal government to help fund these initiatives, according to the release.

Other proposals and initiatives included in Wolf’s fall agenda are as follows:

Hazard pay and PPE for frontline workers

Financial help for utilities and rent

Expanding childcare access

Paid parental leave for all Pennsylvanians

Support for educators

Alcohol tax cancelation or reduction

Banning gifts for public officials