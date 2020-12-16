On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency for 57 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties — including Centre County — preceding a "major" winter storm.

According to a press release, the storm is expected to bring as much as 2 feet of snow to parts of the commonwealth, and power outages could be a "possibility."

The proclamation — effective for a 90-day period unless sooner rescinded or extended — does not restrict vehicular travel, but PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike will release speed and travel restrictions via the 511PA traveler information website, which also includes a "Check My Route" tool to use prior to traveling.

"Currently, models predict that the first significant winter storm in a year will hit Pennsylvania [on Wednesday]," Wolf said in a virtual press conference Tuesday.

In the conference, Wolf also addressed concerns raised about the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

"The commonwealth's emergency preparedness teams have spent a great deal of time and energy over the last several months supporting efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic and help the commonwealth weather this public health emergency and ensure vaccines are delivered as planned," Wolf said. "This proclamation makes it easier for all of those involved in vaccine delivery and keeping people safe to do their jobs."

PennDOT urged drivers to reduce speed and increase their following distance while traveling. According to the release, heavy winds and blowing or drifting snow are expected during the winter storm, and motorists should be on alert for sudden snow squalls, which can come with little to no warning and instantaneously cause whiteout conditions.

Drivers are encouraged to prepare or restock emergency kits in their vehicles, which can include non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel.

The emergency proclamation authorizes state agencies to use all available resources and personnel needed to cope with the "magnitude" of the emergency situation — including the purchase of supplies or use of services to aid in response. The Department of Transportation is also able to waive regulations related to drivers of commercial vehicles in order to ensure the timely movement of commodities such as food.

Additionally, the proclamation provides consumer protections against price gouging by prohibiting companies from charging a price for consumer goods or services that exceeds 20% of the average price that they were sold for seven days prior to the proclamation.

"Commonwealth agencies have been watching this storm for several days, and we are ready to provide whatever support is needed to keep our citizens safe during this potentially dangerous storm," Wolf said. "We encourage you to prepare now to keep your loved ones safe, and also avoid any unnecessary travel."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Mount Nittany Health announces delay of certain elective surgeries due to pandemic response As a result of the increase in coronavirus cases in its system, Mount Nittany Health announc…