Pennsylvania announced its 11th presumptive case of the coronavirus Tuesday morning, according to the state health department’s website.

This presumptive case marks the eighth case in Montgomery County. The patient is hospitalized at the University of Pennsylvania’s hospital in Philadelphia, health secretary Rachel Levine said in a news conference Tuesday morning.

Delaware, Wayne and Monroe counties remain at one presumptive case each.

The health department will hold daily press conferences with any updated information on the state’s coronavirus status, and its website is updated as soon as new information is available.

There are currently no known cases in Centre County.

