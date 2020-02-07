To Pennsylvania House of Representatives candidate Brittney Rodas, her “breaking point” that pushed her to run came when her 65-year-old father died of a heart attack last year that she felt could have been prevented.

“It felt like the system had failed him. He was a veteran, served in Vietnam and came home with a bunch of health issues,” Rodas said. “Toward the later part of his life, I totally saw issues with Medicare and Medicaid and tried to fight for him to have insurance and access the healthcare he could afford, but it never came through. If he had access to the medicine that he needed, I don’t think that would have happened.”

Rodas, a Penn State graduate and policy and research analyst for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, announced her candidacy for the 105th House District seat on Jan. 13.

She is running on a platform focused on issues like veteran care, raising the minimum wage and affordable healthcare.

A resident of West Hanover Township, the 25-year-old married mother of two is seeking the Democratic nomination in the hopes of taking on Republican incumbent Andrew Lewis in November.

Rodas’s political involvement began in high school and led her to volunteer for former President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign as a door knocker. She entered Penn State intending to major in political science and international relations.

“I had that interest going into college, but when I was there it became more focused on what I really cared about, which was local politics and normal families,” Rodas said. “That’s when I shifted gears to sociology because it was more relevant to what I was interested in.”

Although Rodas wasn’t involved in any Penn State student government organizations, she remained politically active in her spare time and in her community while she was home.

“I came from an entirely Republican family, so a lot of it was me being kind of stubborn and trying to find my own life in politics,” Rodas said. “After I graduated, I became involved with the Pennsylvania Young Democrats.”

During her campaign, Rodas has emphasized her experience with drafting policy and legislation during her time in the House since 2016. The amount of time she dedicated to policy and legislation — without seeing much progress — was a turning point in her political career.

“I started to become very frustrated with the process because I was spending hours, days and weeks researching and drafting and meeting with stakeholders and constituents, just to see if they’ll die in committee or on the floor because our counterparts were not willing to work with us,” Rodas said.

Rodas said she felt nobody was fighting for constituents, so she took it upon herself to step up. Her platform pushes for affordable healthcare and prescription drugs, veteran care, quality education, a higher minimum wage, and government reform, including campaign finance reform and gerrymandering.

Similar to her strong feelings about veteran care, raising the minimum wage hits close to home for Rodas, as it affects her mother.

“My mom works in the private sector right now, part time because she’s retired and makes $9 an hour, and it’s not enough to live on,” Rodas said. “Minimum wage is $7.25. We have tried to get minimum wage passed through the legislature for almost four years now and it's always blocked by the Republican Party. Working people deserve a dignified wage that they can live on.”

Rodas has been dedicated to running a grassroots campaign in the 105th District and wants to connect with her constituents and get the community involved in her campaign by solely relying on canvassing.

“I want to meet voters,” she said. “I want to talk to people and find out what the issues that are important to them, and you only get so much of that from social media. You need to get face-to-face with people.”

She has addressed the highs and lows of her campaign so far, saying that she is most fulfilled by meeting voters. She said her struggles lie mostly in financing and running against an incumbent.

“People say thank you for your sacrifice to do this, but it doesn’t feel like a sacrifice to me,” Rodas said. “We just need someone who can step up and is willing to do it.”

Rodas works with Pennsylvania’s House Democratic Campaign Committee (HDCC) in her campaign efforts. The HDCC hopes to elect Democrats to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and acts as an “official campaign arm” of House Democrats.

HDCC’s digital and communication director Gavin Lichtenstein said Rodas’s background working for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives makes her campaign “special and unique.”

“She’s constantly in the office at our headquarters in Harrisburg making calls — sometimes very early in the morning and very late at night — and building a grassroots movement,” Lichtenstein said. "If Brittney flips this district, it will be a game changer."