Pennsylvania, along with over 20 other states, plans to file a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy due to recent policies that have resulted in frequent mail delays, according to an article in The Inquirer.

According to the article, Democrats fear the “widespread” delays in mailing could impact the upcoming general election.

Recent USPS policy changes include eliminating overtime, reducing office hours and removing mailing equipment. According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the changes were made illegally because DeJoy made them before asking for approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The lawsuit will be filed in the Eastern District and other states, including Delaware, California, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Maine, are expected to join the lawsuit, Shapiro said. The federal lawsuit will name DeJoy and USPS Board of Governors Chairman Robert Duncan.

Washington is expected to file a separate suit, joined by Maryland and multiple other states, because each state is experiencing different situations, according to Shapiro.

Shapiro said the actions of the Trump administration “impede Pennsylvanians' ability to conduct our own free and fair elections,” according to the article.

DeJoy said USPS will suspend the changes until after the election.

