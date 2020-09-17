Election Day 2019
Buy Now

A sign to encourage voting in front of the HUB-Robeson Center on Nov. 5, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court granted the Democratic Party's request to extend the state's presidential election deadline three days after Nov. 3, according to an Associated Press report.

In August 2020, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration asked the state's supreme court to extend mail-in ballot deadlines for the November election. Under previous law, polls would close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

RELATED

The newly passed law, however, will allow many additional votes to be counted as it stipulates that ballots will still be counted if they are received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Ballots arriving by the new deadline with missing or illegible postmarks will still be counted.

RELATED

Pennsylvania's highest court also said it would permit the use of drop boxes and satellite election offices.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags