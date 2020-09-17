The Pennsylvania Supreme Court granted the Democratic Party's request to extend the state's presidential election deadline three days after Nov. 3, according to an Associated Press report.

In August 2020, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration asked the state's supreme court to extend mail-in ballot deadlines for the November election. Under previous law, polls would close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The newly passed law, however, will allow many additional votes to be counted as it stipulates that ballots will still be counted if they are received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Ballots arriving by the new deadline with missing or illegible postmarks will still be counted.

Pennsylvania's highest court also said it would permit the use of drop boxes and satellite election offices.