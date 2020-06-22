Pennsylvania State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-171) was elected as the House Majority Leader on Monday.

State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R-34) congratulated Benninghoff on his win, making the majority leaders of the Pennsylvania House and Senate both representatives from Centre County.

"From day one in Harrisburg, I have worked closely with Kerry to serve the people of Centre County," Corman said in a press release. "I look forward to using that strong relationship to help guide Pennsylvania into the future."

