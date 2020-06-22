Thinking About Energy Briefing, Representative Benninghoff
Buy Now

Representative Kerry Benninghoff sits on the panel of the “Thinking About Energy” briefing in the Nittany Lion Inn on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

 James Leavy

Pennsylvania State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-171) was elected as the House Majority Leader on Monday.

State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R-34) congratulated Benninghoff on his win, making the majority leaders of the Pennsylvania House and Senate both representatives from Centre County.

"From day one in Harrisburg, I have worked closely with Kerry to serve the people of Centre County," Corman said in a press release. "I look forward to using that strong relationship to help guide Pennsylvania into the future." 

RELATED

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags