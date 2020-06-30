Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will sign into law two bills created to reform police practices in the commonwealth following nationwide protests over George Floyd's death, according to the Associated Press.

Floyd was an unarmed, 46-year-old Black man who was killed during his arrest by a Minneapolis police officer in May. The officer restrained Floyd in a neck hold for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

One of the bills passed will require police departments to conduct background checks of all potential hires, including a report from the job applicant's previous department, if applicable.

The report must include all disciplinary actions, complaints against the individual and the reason he or she no longer works for that department.

Additionally, the Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission will be required to maintain an electronic database with the aforementioned information. However, the public won't have access to the database or its information.

The second bill requires that officers are trained every other year on how to interact with people of different racial and ethnic backgrounds, and receive annual instruction on de-escalation and harm-reduction techniques.

It also requires a mental health evaluation for post-traumatic stress disorder to be completed for officers who used lethal force within 30 days of such an incident, or if a supervisor requests an evaluation be completed.

Such officers who show PTSD symptoms must be cleared by a licensed physician in order to return to work.

Both bills passed unanimously in both the Pennsylvania House and Senate.

RELATED