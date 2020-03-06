In lieu of the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus, in Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf signed an emergency disaster declaration on Friday in an effort to provide more support to state agencies combating the spread of the virus, according to a news release from his office.

The declaration declares the existence of a “disaster emergency throughout the Commonwealth” due to the virus spread, according to the release.

The declaration authorizes the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to assume command of all statewide operations in neutralizing the situation and transfers up to $25,000,000 in “unused appropriate funds” to the agency.

Wolf also authorized the Pennsylvania National Guard to be on active duty for missions designated by the agency.

The disaster declaration follows the Wolf's announcement Friday morning of two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

“It is critical to prepare for and respond to suspected or confirmed cases in the commonwealth and to implement measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The disaster declaration is an additional way we can be prepared,” Wolf said in the release.

Currently in the U.S. there are approximately confirmed 233 cases of the coronavirus and 12 deaths.