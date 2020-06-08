Governor Tom Wolf
Buy Now

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks to Centre County residents regarding recent legislations at the State College Municipal Building on Tuesday, Jan 30.

 Christopher Sanders

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that a $225 million grant program will help small businesses in the commonwealth negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release from Wolf's office, the funding is part of $2.6 billion the state received from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The funding will cover three programs offered to eligible businesses, which will address shutdown expenses, transitioning to re-opening and "technical assistance."

Of the $225 million, $100 million will be distributed to the Main Street Business Revitalization Program for small businesses that experienced losses due to Wolf's closure of nonessential businesses in March "and have or will incur costs to adapt to new business operations" due to the coronavirus.

RELATED

Another $100 million will be given to the Historically Disadvantaged Business Revitalization Program for the previous reasons, including individuals who own "at least a 51% interest and also control management and daily business operations" for their respective businesses.

The remaining $25 million will go to the Loan Payment Deferment and Loss Reserve Program to financially aid portfolio businesses and the Community Development Financial Institutions "experiencing significant increased defaults in their existing loan portfolios."

"This new program will provide direct support to impacted businesses to cover operating expenses during the shutdown and the transition to reopening," Wolf said in the release.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags