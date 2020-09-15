Seven weeks ahead of the presidential election, officials from the Pennsylvania Department of State told election officials that ballots cannot be solely discarded for perceived signature mismatches, according to a Tuesday Associated Press report.

The League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh and two individual voters previously filed a federal lawsuit to give voters a chance to fix their mail-in ballots for signature mismatches before rejecting them.

According to the suit, 26,000 mail ballots cast for the June 2 primary were rejected due to "signature-related errors or matters of penmanship."

In Oct. 2019, Gov. Tom Wolf expanded access to mail-in voting via an election reform bill that allows voters to cast their vote by mail without prior justification.

However, partisan divides in the state capitol continue to stall legislation, which could address potential issues with the mail-in system.

While Republican officials insist that changes to the voting system must ensure the election is secure, Democrats accuse them of pursuing voter suppression tactics and attempting to outlaw drop boxes.

During a press conference on Sept. 15, Wolf called for legislative action which would ensure Pennsylvania voters have enough time to cast their ballots and counties have the time to process votes.

He recommended counties begin sending ballots 28 days before the election and begin pre-canvassing ballots 21 days before Election Day.