On Monday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a "Proclamation of Disaster Emergency" for the severe winter weather event that began Jan. 31.

According to the proclamation, the event has been "causing dangerous winter weather conditions including snow, ice accumulation and high winds," and has potential to "cause significant adverse impacts upon the population throughout the Commonwealth."

The emergency event is of such "magnitude" and "severity" that the Commonwealth has activated all applicable state, county and municipal emergency response plans.

"We are in the middle of one of the most impactful statewide storms we've had in a long time," Melissa Batula, deputy secretary for highway administration for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, said in a press release. "This is truly an all-hands-on-deck situation, and our crews are working hard to keep roads safe and passable."

The Commonwealth enacted the Emergency Management Assistance Compact into law, and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director has assumed command of all statewide emergency operations, according to the proclamation.

Wolf transferred a total of $7 million to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to be used for expenses "authorized or incurred" as a result of the emergency. Any funds unused at the conclusion of the emergency will be returned to the General Fund.

Additionally, Wolf directed the agency to staff the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center for the duration of the emergency and authorized the Secretary of Transportation to use "all available equipment, resources and personnel" in whatever way deemed necessary to ensure all federal-aid and state highways are cleared of snow and debris.

Wolf waived laws and regulations restricting the removal of snow from non-state-owned highways as well. This does not apply to privately owned highways, roads or streets, according to the proclamation.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is now able to request units of the Pennsylvania National Guard to "alleviate" the danger to public health and safety. The Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police is now able to use all resources and personnel of the Pennsylvania State Police in any manner necessary to the emergency.

Finally, Wolf urged governing bodies and executive officers of "all political subdivisions" that may be affected by the emergency to act as necessary to meet the needs of Pennsylvanians.

