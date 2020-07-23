The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported the first probable case of the West Nile virus in the commonwealth Thursday and reminded residents to take action to avoid potential infection.

Samples from a Potter County resident are being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be tested for confirmation.

The Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Protection are encouraging residents avoid exposure to mosquitoes, the insect that carries the disease.

Mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active at dawn and dusk, so staying indoors during those times can help minimize potential transmission.

Additionally, applying insect repellants containing DEET and wearing lightweight clothes to cover exposed areas of the body can help prevent bites.

The DEP is aware of WNV-infected mosquitoes in five Pennsylvania counties and will reduce the population if necessary.

Additional information about how to reduce the risk of contracting WNV can be found on the DEP website.

According to the CDC, WNV is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States.

There is no treatment for WNV, nor is there a medication to prevent one from contracting it, but most people who contract WNV do not feel ill.

Approximately one out of 150 people develop a potentially fatal illness.