CORRECTION: A previous version of this article had an inaccurate headline that stated all Pennsylvania counties were in the green phase. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.

Every county in Pennsylvania has moved out of the "red" phase as of midnight on Thursday, according to Gov. Tom Wolf at his Friday press briefing.

During the livestreamed briefing, Wolf also thanked essential workers, frontline medical staff, local officials and every Pennsylvanian for working together to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

Wolf announced that Pennsylvania has surpassed the 2% testing threshold — whether a state has the ability to test 2% of its population — set by senior White House administration officials and that more testing locations will open.

There are 19 confirmed cases of the pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome statewide.

PA Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced that restrictions on elderly care facilities will be put in place until 28 days after a county's move to the green phase.