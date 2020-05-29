During Friday’s coronavirus press briefing, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 16 more counties will be moving to the green phase of reopening on June 5.

Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clinton, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland will all move to the green phase.

Wolf also announced that outdoor dining will be allowed in the yellow phase of reopening and indoor dining — with restrictions — will be allowed in the green phase.

Wolf said Pennsylvanians still need to be careful even if their county has moved to the green phase to prevent another outbreak of the virus.

RELATED CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Pennsylvania coronavirus cases top 70,000 The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 693 positive cases of the coron…

If new cases get out of hand, Wolf said he may have to reverse the decision to make counties green and reimpose restrictions.

In response to a question from a reporter, Wolf said Pennsylvania schools will definitely reopen in the fall, although whether they open in August or September is up to individual school districts.

Whether schools will be primarily in-person or online remains to be seen, Wolf said, adding that the Department of Education is currently working on guidelines that will be released early next week.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said she doesn’t expect a vaccine to be available by the fall, but thinks Pennsylvania can achieve reopening schools with improvements in testing technology.

Levine said she anticipates the creation of a “rapid, accurate” coronavirus test, perhaps even an at-home test, that will give results in roughly 20 minutes.