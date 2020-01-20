Derek Slaughter is a simple man — a local school teacher and basketball coach in his hometown of Williamsport.

This simplicity and love for his city led him to pursue local government and get more involved in his community.

Now, as he sits in his office as the newly elected mayor of the city he’s always known, Slaughter reflected on both his journey to the position as well as the impact that his second home, Happy Valley, had on him.

Slaughter graduated from Penn State’s University Park campus in December 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in information sciences and technology and a minor in Spanish.

He was elected mayor of Williamsport in November 2019, after serving two years on the city council.

His mayoral tenure officially started on Jan. 6. He is the city’s first new mayor in over 12 years.

“It is a heavy burden that the weight of the city and the direction of the city is on your shoulders, but at the same time, that’s exactly why it’s exciting,” Slaughter said. “Now, you’re in a position to work with city council, to work with other elected officials to move our city in a positive direction.

“Although that is a burden and a challenge [to be mayor], it’s also very exciting to be in this position and be a part of that process. It’s everything all at once — it’s humbling, it’s exciting, it’s a lot of responsibilities, but it’s very motivating to know that you can work and engage with people to move your city forward,” he added.

Slaughter grew up in the birthplace of Little League Baseball, graduating from Williamsport High School in 1999.

After graduation, he followed in his family’s footsteps to attend Penn State for his undergraduate studies, initially majoring in computer science and engineering.

He switched his major right away to IST during his first semester in fall 1999 — the first year that the then-School of IST was established at Penn State.

Slaughter was involved with Lion Scouts during his time at Penn State. However, he wasn’t involved in anything else.

“Sad to say, I should have been way more involved,” Slaughter said.

After graduation, Slaughter attended graduate school at the University of Maryland College Park and received his master’s degree in education.

Slaughter’s friends who worked in education recommended he also get his teaching certificate so he could then decide whether or not he wanted to work in IT, teach or do both.

“Ultimately, I stayed in the D.C. area for two years and I came back home to Williamsport after that,” Slaughter said. “I decided to go the educational route.”

He taught math at the middle school and high school levels in the Williamsport Area School District for over a decade, and also served as the head coach of the girl’s high school basketball team.

In addition, he’s an adjunct professor at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, a Penn State affiliate school.

In his position at the high school, community members and parents recommended he pursue local government — something he had never before considered.

“The kids that I taught and their families, they kind of got me more involved in the political aspects of the community,” Slaughter said. “Politics was never a consideration of mine until I kind of got nudged by members of the community. They thought that I could be more proactive with issues in the community.”

Slaughter said he was convinced to run for city council and was elected in 2017. He served for two years, at which point he decided to run for mayor — another thing he would have never considered to do.

“People say, ‘Why didn’t I stay on city council and why did I decide to run for mayor? The mayor is where you can have the most impact in the community,’” Slaughter said. “I’m glad I ran for mayor and I’m glad to be in a position with the most impact.”

The challenge of running for mayor is that the spotlight is “squarely on you,” Slaughter said. He said the public perception of the mayor is wildly different when it comes to him and his family.

He said his family in particular drives him to be successful; his wife, Vanessa, and two children, son Jayden, 8, and daughter Chloe, 6. However, Slaughter said, being in the spotlight isn’t always easy.

“Everywhere you go, especially in the digital age we live in right now, everybody has a camera,” Slaughter said. “You’re on an island, so to speak. You have to be on your toes all the time. It puts [my family] in the spotlight, too.”

Slaughter said he mostly enjoyed the campaign trail because of all the interesting people and members of the community he got to meet. Many community members volunteered to help out with his campaign.

He said that because his job is politics, it’s always going to be challenging, but said that he has definitely enjoyed the ride so far, calling it “very humbling.”

Coming full circle, Slaughter is grateful for the skills and relationships that Penn State gave to him during his time as an undergraduate student.

“They played a large part in my success, both personally and professionally, as it relates to education,” Slaughter said. “You don’t realize at the time when you’re in college how your classes and the relationships and friendships you build prepare you for what you’re going to do down the road. Penn State absolutely did that.”

Slaughter said coming out of Penn State graduation he felt prepared to take on almost any challenge in life and any path he wanted to do — whether he wanted to go right into the workforce or go back to school like he ultimately decided to do.

Although Penn State was “large” in his eyes, the university still allowed him to have close relationships with colleagues and professors to better his education and skillset, which has now helped him in the mayoral position.

“I owe Penn State a huge debt of gratitude for the success I’ve had,” he said.