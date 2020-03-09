Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced two new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth on Monday, according to a livestreamed press conference.

The new cases in Montgomery County bring the Pennsylvania total to 10 presumptive cases.

There are currently seven presumptive cases in Montgomery County, one in Delaware County, one in Monroe County and one in Wayne County.

There are currently no known cases in State College or Centre County.

