Penn State Law graduate Tom Brier is running for U.S. Congress

Tom Brier is a busy man — and he’s only getting started.

At 27, Brier, who graduated from Penn State Law in 2017, is currently in the race to represent Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Running as a democrat, Brier has only one opponent, fellow democrat Eugene DePasquale. Brier is challenging him to take over republican incumbent Scott Perry’s seat.

Brier said one of his main priorities in his grassroots campaign is combating the opioid crisis, as he has lost three former high school basketball teammates to the crisis. In 2017, Pennsylvania had the third most opioid deaths in the country, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s just really, really bad,” Brier said. “It’s something you can’t really run from. You see it everywhere.”

A Hershey, Pennsylvania native, Brier grew up a Penn State fan, receiving Nittany Lion apparel as Christmas gifts from year to year. While he attended Dickinson College for his undergraduate degree — as he wanted to study at an institution for which he could also play basketball — Brier realized he wanted to continue his education to study law.

He couldn’t find a better place than at the very school he had always dreamt of attending.

During his time at Penn State Law –– the only law school he applied to –– Brier made lifelong connections with professors who taught him skills he has used both in and out of the courtroom.

“Going to Penn State was the best decision I could have made,” Brier said. “It really changed the trajectory of my career.”

Brier excelled in his studies. After publishing a paper about cybersecurity in his third year of law school, he was invited to an exclusive event at The George Washington University where he presented his findings to professionals.

Also while in his third year of law school, Brier secured a clerkship for Judge Thomas Vanaskie of the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals, a highly competitive position, according to Vanaskie.

Eventually, Brier was voted to be the commencement speaker for his class and delivered a speech to those he had impressed along his academic venture.

One of those impressed was Philip Sechler, Brier’s former professor whom he describes as a “brilliant trial lawyer.”

“I was basically paying rent in his office [because] I was there so often,” Brier said.

Sechler, also a Penn State graduate, had Brier in three different classes — legal ethics, evidence and advocacy –– all of which Brier passed with flying colors.

“Tom, as a student, was exceptional,” Sechler, former professor from practice, said. “He was active in class, always prepared and always interested in the subject matter.”

In his advocacy class, Sechler said Brier’s closing argument in the mock trial, which acted as a final exam for the course, was better than most closing arguments he had seen in actual courtrooms.

“I still have a copy of it because it was so good,” Sechler said.

Sechler also described Brier as smart, energetic, gifted and genuine –– qualities he thinks would make him a great congressman and will allow him to have “an incredible career.”

“He’s the real deal,” Sechler said.

Brier is running for Congress in part to help America’s young voters remove the dark cloud hovering over politicians in the country, as he said “being a politician is not something that should be looked down on.”

Brier plans to visit State College sometime before the primary election on April 28, 2020.

The general election will be held Nov. 3, 2020.