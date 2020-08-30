Temple University announced it will move all classes online for two weeks after reporting 103 positive coronavirus cases on its campus.

According to a press release from Temple University president Richard Englert, there were 58 active cases as of Friday, Aug. 28.

This number, however, increased to 103 upon further testing completed this weekend.

The university has performed 5,000 coronavirus tests and most of the positive cases are asymptomatic students, according to the release.

Only a “small number” of students had mild “flu-like” symptoms, the release said.

Because of this spike in cases, Temple will shift all classes online Monday, Aug. 31 until Friday, Sept. 11.

Only classes deemed essential by the dean of a college will be in-person during that time frame.

The release also encouraged students to avoid social gatherings, which is where Englert said most of the positive cases have come from so far.

It also reminded students to cancel travel plans, quarantine for 14 days if infected with the coronavirus and wear masks off and on campus.