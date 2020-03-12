On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave Pennsylvania nearly $17 million to combat the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The funds are part of an $8.3 billion emergency package that Congress approved last week.

Currently, there are 20 presumptive and two confirmed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania.

There are no cases in Centre County at this time.

