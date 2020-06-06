Summer, with its changing weather and ending school years, is usually a great time for camping. Even amid to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, camping presents a safe and healthy way to maintain social distancing guidelines while having fun.

Here are some of the top places in Central Pennsylvania to go camping this summer.

Cherry Springs State Park

About two hours south of State College is Cherry Springs State Park in Coudersport, Pennsylvania. Cherry Springs is famous for both its world-class stargazing and observatories for professional astronomers. Venus, asteroids, the Milky Way and meteor showers are all commonly seen at Cherry Springs, which also has abundant space for primitive camping.

Black Moshannon State Park

Black Moshannon, one of the most popular outdoor parks in Centre County, offers spaces for both tent and cabin camping. The park boasts over 40 miles of hiking trails, a large lake for boating and lots of wetlands filled with wildlife. Its unique geography keeps Black Moshannon Lake cool for most of the year, allowing unusual plant and animal species to live there.

RELATED

Mid State Trail

The Mid State Trail, the longest hiking trail in Pennsylvania, cuts through the Penn-Roosevelt and Poe Paddy State Parks in Centre County. It claims to be the “wildest trail in PA” and has iconic views from the top of Tussey Mountain. The Mid State Trail is marked with orange blazes, but because of its isolated and difficult nature, it is recommended hikers get a trail map and have previous backpacking experience.

Lake Raystown

Lake Raystown is a large, man-made lake located 45 minutes south of State College. The Lake Raystown campground is right on the shore, so if you camp there you can wake up to a beautiful view of the lake. There are also a multitude of activities to do near the campsite, including renting a boat, swimming and hiking the Allegrippis mountain biking trail.

Bald Eagle State Park

Bald Eagle is a 5,900-acre park surrounding a lake located in northern Centre County. The park has two campgrounds available as well as a yurt campground if you are looking for a unique camping experience. The park is littered with hiking trails where hikers can encounter a range of wildlife, including bald eagles, wild turkeys and porcupines. The lake is perfect for swimming, fishing and boating.