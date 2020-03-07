On Saturday, Gov. Tom Wolf confirmed two new presumptive cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, both in Montgomery County.

The first two presumed Pennsylvania cases were announced on Friday. These individuals, who reside in Delaware County and Wayne County, are in isolation at home after experiencing mild symptoms.

The two new individuals were exposed to an area of the United States where COVID-19 was present and are in isolation for mild symptoms, according to a press release from Wolf’s office.

Wolf said he has pushed for legislative action in response to the spreading virus.

He is coordinating with Democratic and Republican legislative leaders to work on an initiative that would provide resources to ease Pennsylvanians and educate them about the spread of COVID-19.

There are currently no known cases in State College.

For updates on Penn State’s response to the virus, click here.

