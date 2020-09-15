In order to help relieve some of the lost revenue due to the pandemic among Pennsylvania's museums and cultural organizations, Governor Tom Wolf approved $20 million in grant funding through the Cultural and Museum Preservation Grant Program.

Three of these organizations are in Centre County — the Columbus Chapel & Boalsburg Estate Society, the State Theatre and the Discovery Space of Central PA.

"Pennsylvania's museums and cultural organizations provide education, entertainment, and meaningful experiences to both residents and travelers alike, and the COVID-19 pandemic severely inhibited their ability to fulfil their cultural mission," Wolf said in a statement.

In total, there are 164 projects in 36 different counties that were approved for relief funding. With the grant funding, a project can offset lost revenue from the pandemic, but can not be used to offset any revenue that has already been offset from another outside source.