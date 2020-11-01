PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Former Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg addressed University of Pittsburgh students during a “Get Out The Vote” event in support of the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign Saturday.

“It all comes down to whether young people can motivate each other to vote,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg’s efforts were a part of a larger GOTV program by Biden's campaign to earn Pennsylvania’s 20 key electoral votes.

The event took place at Schenley Plaza, a small park in the heart of Pitt’s campus situated next to the Cathedral of Learning.

Before Buttigieg arrived, a Biden-Harris decorated van distributed free campaign shirts, signs and buttons to the assembled crowd of roughly 60 community members.

Renee Cantor, a Pitt junior studying English, wasn't aware of the event before she walked by, but remained for its entirety.

“Obviously I’m interested in the election, so I wanted to come,” Cantor, 20, of Mahwah, New Jersey said.

To Cantor, Buttigieg was not the main attraction.

“Honestly, I don’t love Pete, but I was like ‘eh,’ I'll come and listen to support [the Biden-Harris campaign],” Cantor said.

While she doesn’t agree with all of Buttigieg’s — or even all of Biden’s — policies, Cantor is still supporting Biden because “the alternative is terrible.”

Chris Bonneau, a professor of political science at Pitt, came to hear Buttigieg’s speech, and to pick up some free campaign merchandise before his shift as a poll worker on Election Day.

“It's great to help rally support and get out the vote,” Bonneau, 45, of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, said. “It’s gonna take a whole team effort [to elect Biden].”

Bonneau was encouraged by Biden's broad support, especially seeing “a lot of the people who ran against the former vice president getting behind him.”

Buttigieg impressed Anthony Gavazzi, a senior studying political science at Pitt, during the Democratic primary.

“I'm very passionate about the election, getting Joe Biden elected [and] getting Trump out of the White House,” Gavazzi, 22, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, said. “I had to come down here and hear a speaker I respect.”

Gavazzi said he was glad Buttigieg, who he called a “very well-spoken… a very smart guy,” supports the Democratic ticket.

Buttigieg started his approximately 10-minute speech after brief introductions by a campaign official and a Pitt student.

“We’re at a moment we’re gonna remember for the rest of our lives,” Buttigieg said. “Alarm bells should be sounding.”

In addition to the coronavirus pandemic that he said has claimed a quarter-million lives with “no end in sight,” Buttigieg said climate change poses a threat to humanity.

“[Climate change] is going to determine whether the future is one we can live in or not, and the point of no return is basically gonna happen on the watch of whoever wins this election,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg claimed America’s current economic situation has put Trump on a path to be “the worst jobs-president since former President Herbert Hoover, who held office during the beginning of the Great Depression.

Buttigieg also discussed racial injustice in America, claiming Trump won’t “utter the simple truth that Black lives matter.”

“Maybe you had a different candidate in mind during the [Democratic] primary… but we’re all on the same team now,” Buttigieg said.

Despite running against him during the primary, Buttigieg said Biden and Harris care about the country and its future, and that “they’re going to set us on the right track.”

“We’ve all got that cousin, that roommate, that neighbor, maybe they haven’t made up their mind… if they’re gonna vote — that’s what we gotta do something about,” Buttigieg said.

Because “the other side has adopted a strategy, not of convincing but of suppressing [voters],” ensuring a high turnout is vital Buttigieg said.

“If we get that done, we will look back on 2020 with a sense of pride,” Buttigieg said. “We will look at 2020 as the beginning of America’s deciding decade.”

