Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order Friday creating the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission, according to a release from his office.

The 15-member commission's goal is to improve law enforcement under Wolf's jurisdiction by reviewing all policies, practices, procedures and previous events.

Created after Wolf heard from residents and members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, the commission encourages citizen engagement and participation in law enforcement reform.

Members will be able to review the findings of covered agencies' internal investigations related to use of force and biased policing, including police-involved shootings resulting in injury or death of civilians. They will also be able to "prepare a report if warranted."

Wolf will appoint all members of the commission, which will include one representative from each of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop geographic areas and the force's primary jurisdiction areas, as well as six citizens.

The Deputy Inspector General for Law Enforcement Oversight, a new position that has yet to be filled, will lead the commission and oversee staff members who will investigate alleged fraud, waste, misconduct and abuse within the commonwealth's law enforcement agencies.

The commission will begin operating October 15, according to the order.