In a typical election year, third-party candidates are required to get a total of 5,000 solicited petition signatures to be placed on the general election ballot in Pennsylvania.

This requirement was not lessened for the Libertarian, Constitution and Green parties this summer despite coronavirus pandemic safety restrictions like social distancing, even after the parties filed a joint federal lawsuit against Gov. Tom Wolf to reduce the number of signatures required.

For the November election, in-person voter signatures needed to be acquired by Aug. 3.

The political parties and their candidates filed the lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Easten District of Pennsylvania on May 14, stating the requirements for in-person signatures were “unconstitutional” amid the pandemic.

Judge Edward G. Smith denied the parties’ plea for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on July 14, stating that collecting signatures would not be “as severe as they argue.”

The plaintiffs appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and were denied once again. They abandoned the lawsuit on Aug. 14.

“We really would have preferred to not have to send people out during a pandemic, especially during a time when we were urged for the health of our families and communities to stay home,” said Sam Robb, Pennsylvania state coordinator for the Jo Jorgensen 2020 campaign. “Petitioning involves coming up to people and talking to them and handing them a clipboard and pen to sign a paper.”

Robb explained that he and the rest of the Jorgensen campaign were hoping for Pennsylvania to be “reasonable” like other states presented with the same dilemma.

“There were bizarre assertions that were made [during the court hearings], like we should have been [collecting signatures] already despite the governor’s orders,” Robb said. “It was kind of a shock to us because it seemed incredibly unreasonable.”

At first, the Libertarian Party held off on soliciting signatures due to the pandemic and because it was waiting for the court ruling.

“A day after the initial ruling was handed down, the state came back and said they loosened things up too much and they put state restrictions back in place for staying home,” Robb said. “We had about six weeks to get signatures, which is not a very long time at all. We were scrambling and doing our best.”

Robb said when third-party candidates meet the signature requirements, Republicans and Democrats will attempt to invalidate many of the signatures in an attempt to bar the candidate from securing a spot on the national ballot.

“When you look at the number of signatures required for a candidate to get on the ballot in Pennsylvania, a good rule of thumb is to just double it in order to survive challenges,” Robb said. “They try to invalidate enough signatures… so major parties don’t have competition on the ballot.”

For the 2020 election in Pennsylvania, both the Constitution and Green parties’ candidates were knocked off the ballot in this manner, according to Robb.

Steve Scheetz, the chairman for the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania, was “mystified” by the lack of action taken in Pennsylvania for third parties’ ballot requirements.

“It was good for [the two major parties] to damage the chances of third-party candidates,” Scheetz said. “There were other lawsuits in New Hampshire and Virginia that said [the Libertarian Party] didn’t need to get signatures.”

Scheetz said the lawsuit was “ironic.”

“The court case decided in Pennsylvania that it was completely reasonable and safe [to collect signatures] the day they were promoting how horrible COVID-19 was and how people should stay apart from each other,” Scheetz said. “They ruled rightly in different states. It doesn’t make sense at all.”

To be placed on the ballot in the general election, Republicans and Democrats have no signature requirement aside from the primaries, which are funded by taxpayers, Scheetz said.

“When I read statements from politicians currently discussing free elections, those statements ring hollow,” Scheetz said via email. “Those politicians want free elections for their party, but they do not value free political discourse — this is both Republican and Democrat since both have been active in silencing political discourse.”

The Libertarian Party was ultimately able to acquire over 10,000 petition signatures, meaning Jorgensen will appear on the ballot in Pennsylvania.

Penn State student Tim Tierney, acting national student coordinator for the Jorgensen campaign and Pennsylvania student coordinator, echoed Robb’s and Scheetz’s sentiments.

“The requirements are just so tyrannical,” Tierney (junior-finance) said. “We had to get the signatures into the state party ahead of time to catalogue them, so the actual date was a few days before Aug. 3, which made it even more of a time crunch.”

Tierney explained that when major parties challenge the legitimacy of petition signatures, it costs a lot of money.

“[The Democrats] spent a lot of money in court trying to get us off the ballot,” Tierney said. “It’s usually the Republicans and Democrats trying to tag team it.”