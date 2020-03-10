Big Ten schools Rutgers University, Indiana University and University of Maryland and Pennsylvania schools West Chester University and Bucknell University have canceled in-person classes to varying capacities due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Rutgers has canceled in-person classes starting on Thursday, March 12 through the end of its spring break on Sunday, March 22.

All classes from Monday, March 23 through at least Friday, April 3 will be delivered remotely, suspending any in-class face-to-face meetings.

Similarly, Indiana University has temporarily suspended face-to-face teaching. After the university's spring break, which is from March 15-22, classes will be taught remotely from March 23 to April 5.

Rutgers and Indiana are the second and third Big Ten universities to cancel in-person classes in any capacity after Ohio State suspended in-person classes until at least March 30.

The virus is not at either campus. No Rutgers students have the virus, as of current. Two Indiana University students are in self-quarantine and presumptively have the virus after studying abroad.

University of Maryland announced Tuesday that students "should not plan to return to campus" until at least April 10 after leaving this week for spring break, according to University of Maryland student news outlet, The Diamondback.

West Chester University in Chester county has switched entirely to remote courses for the remainder of the spring semester.

The university confirmed the schedule change in an email sent to students Tuesday, saying alternative online courses will begin on March 30 to give faculty members time to transition their courses to online.

The residence halls will be closed. There are no confirmed cases on campus.

Bucknell also canceled in-person classes for the rest of the semester, and students must move out of on-campus housing by March 17. There are no confirmed cases on Bucknell's campus, either.

Bloomsburg University, another Pennsylvania school, announced it will extend its spring break an extra week, with classes "anticipated to resume" on March 23, according to a statement.

Pennsylvania now has 11 presumptive cases as of Tuesday afternoon, the majority of which from Montgomery County, which neighbors Chester County.

There are currently no known cases in Centre County.

Other U.S. colleges and universities that have either closed or made schedule changes in any capacity in lieu of the virus include Harvard University, Princeton University, Kent State University and the University of Washington.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Coronavirus: Pennsylvania reports 11th presumptive case Pennsylvania announced its 11th presumptive case of the coronavirus Tuesday morning, accordi…