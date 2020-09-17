The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Howie Hawkins, the Green Party presidential candidate, cannot appear on the state's ballot in November because he did not follow procedures for getting on the ballot, according to an Associated Press report.

The Supreme Court ruling seems to be a victory for Democrats, who appealed a lower court decision that ordered election officials to feature Hawkins on the Pennsylvania ballot and won with a 5-2 Democratic majority.

Some Democrats argued that presidential and vice presidential Green Party candidates did not properly follow ballot procedure by filing affidavits to accompany paperwork containing voter signatures.

The resolution of this case, which began on Sept. 10, will allow counties to begin printing and mailing ballots to registered voters.