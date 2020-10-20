On Tuesday during a campaign event in support of Republican President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. asked students in the crowd to raise their hands if they thought they would be academically penalized if their teachers knew they were attending.

Many attendees raised their hands.

Trump Jr. pointed out that many “college-aged” students were in attendance for the event, which took place at Fullington Trailways in State College.

Caitlin Johnston, the event coordination and social media executive board member of Turning Point USA at Penn State, was one of the Penn State students in attendance.

“I decided to come out and see what it’s all about,” Johnston (junior-recreation, park, and tourism management) said. “We all think [the election is] going to be pretty close, like too close to call.”

Johnston said Turning Point members discussed the upcoming election during a recent meeting.

“We’re kind of predicting that Trump’s going to win,” Johnston said, “[but] there are a couple people in the club who think Biden’s going to pull through.”

Alex Sakal, another Penn State student in attendance, predicted there wouldn’t be a clear winner of the election.

“It’ll be madness… one of a kind,” Sakal (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said about the upcoming election. “As for who will win, I have no idea anymore.”

Both Jordan Zaia and Kyler Lewis said they believe Trump will win on Nov. 3.

“With my major, I’ve always been interested in politics… and seeing Trump in office has really shown the way it’s supposed to be done,” Zaia (junior-political science and history) said. “Trump 2020 is the best way to keep America great.”

Though Zaia believes “Trump will prevail” in the election, he also believes the election will be “close.”

Lewis (sophomore-history) attended the event because he was unable to attend Trump’s recent campaign event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

“I’m here because I wanted to see something historic,” Lewis said. “It’s not often you get to do that.”

Lewis said students should “go out and vote.”

“I think it’s going to be a close one, but I think Trump [will edge] it out over Biden,” Lewis said. “I think we [will] get the win.”

During the event, Trump Jr. criticized former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, his son Hunter, the Democratic Party and the media.

“This [election] is 2016 on steroids,” Trump Jr. said. “[The Democratic Party] no longer represents what it used to… it used to represent hard work.”

Trump Jr. used the nickname “blue-collar Joe” when talking about Biden, and said being an elected senator is “not a blue-collar job.”

“I’m the son of a billionaire from Manhattan, and I’ve had more blue-collar jobs than Joe Biden,” Trump Jr. said. “Biden supported every trade deal in America that sent our jobs abroad… he destroyed blue-collar jobs.”

Trump Jr. called Biden “racist,” and pointed out that 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris called him this term during the primaries.

According to the Associated Press, however, Harris has not called Biden "racist."

“She literally almost makes Hillary [Clinton] seem like a genuine person,” Trump Jr. said about Harris. “In the race to see who is the greatest phony, [Harris and Clinton] are the Usain Bolts of ‘phony.’”

After comparing himself to Hunter Biden, Trump Jr. spoke about the First Amendment in relation to social media platforms that have censored content such as Facebook.

“[If you don’t see that] your freedom of speech… is not on the table right now, you haven’t been watching,” Trump Jr. said. “Those actions… don't remind me of America. They remind me of communist China.”

Trump Jr. spoke about Harris’s plan to “give stimulus to illegals.”

“We want American taxpayer dollars going to Americans first,” Trump Jr. said, which elicited cheers from the crowd. “[Harris’s plan] has nothing to do with helping the hard working Americans; it has to do with helping anyone but. Why is it controversial to put Americans first?”

Trump Jr. said the media is on Biden’s side and spoke about what he believes to be his father’s best accomplishments while in office.

“The swamp is real [and] the swamp has teeth,” Trump Jr. said. “Donald Trump is the guy that did prison reform, the guy that pushed for opportunity zones in inner cities through the First Step Act because he cares and because it’s the right thing to do.”

RELATED

Trump Jr. pointed out a member of the audience, a friend of his, who was an “architect of Middle East peace.”

“[The media] spends more time fact-checking my sister that week at the Republican National Convention than talking about Middle East peace,” Trump Jr. said about his father’s peace negotiations. “We heard about it for our whole lives… Trump gets it done, and no one even talks about it.”

Trump Jr. also spoke to the crowd about being conservative in today’s political climate.

“I get that it’s not that easy being a conservative, and it’s less easy being a vocal conservative,” Trump Jr. said. “Donald Trump has opened the door… now we [have to] walk through it.”

He said to the crowd that he needs them to mobilize and vote.

“The economy is on the table, freedom of speech is on the table [and the] Second Amendment is on the table,” Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. said right before his father announced his intention to run for president in 2016, he said, “and now we find out who our real friends are” to Trump Jr. and the rest of his family in an elevator.

“He knew exactly what was going to come… the second you put that little ‘R’ next to your name as [a] Republican, he knew [some of his friends] would be gone,” Trump Jr. said. “He knew that, and he did it anyway.”

Trump Jr. told the crowd to “get out there and fight for it” and “don’t leave anything to chance” for the remainder of time between now and the election because it’s “worth it.”

“We will make liberals cry again, and in the process we will make America great again,” Trump Jr. said at the conclusion of the event. “Thank you, State College.”

RELATED