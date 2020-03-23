As of Sunday evening, 479 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Pennsylvania — which presents a number of logistical problems for local officials and other Pennsylvanians who wish to maximize voter turnout as the April 28 primaries quickly approach.

Dave Harrington, the county commissioner of Lehigh County, advocates for voter turnout in his region. He said one major issue facing elections officials across the commonwealth has been whether polling locations will be able to operate, since they require in-person contact.

“[Opening polling locations] depends on what the number of cases is and where they are,” Harrington said. “If schools are closed, and government buildings are operating on an emergencies-only basis, it’s hard to convince people to host a polling location at their church or community center.”

Sue Sargo is the president of the League of Women Voters in Centre County, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for voter turnout. She also emphasized the issue of polling locations — especially since poll workers are typically older and more susceptible to the virus.

“[LWVCC] encourages people in high-risk categories of the virus to limit their exposure to crowds on Election Day,” Sargo said via email. “Even voters who are not high risk and want to do their part to curb the virus should consider these options.”

The league will work with both the Penn State Center for Character, Conscience and Public Purpose and the University Park Undergraduate Association to help share appropriate information on voting with the entire student population.

Sarabeth Bowmaster, the president of the new Penn State chapter of the League of Women Voters, said Penn State moving classes online for the remainder of the semester has prevented local organizations from tabling and informing student voters.

“I think voter turnout is going to be stifled by the pandemic,” Bowmaster (freshman-political science) said. “The fear of crowded places and the appeal of social distancing will definitely keep people away and lower voting numbers. Again, it’s understandable even if it’s disappointing.”

There are things voters can do to circumvent these challenges. One way is by requesting a mail-in ballot, which can now be done without a reason in Pennsylvania. There are also absentee ballots for those who are going to be out of the municipality on Election Day. Absentee ballots still require a listed reason.

Harrington hopes citizens will continue to vote despite the challenges.

“When there’s an emergency, I think people are more likely to pull together,” Harrington said. “Americans pull together during times of crisis.”