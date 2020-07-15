Legislation to allow localized minimum wage to be set in Pennsylvania was recently introduced in the state House.

The legislation is meant to repeal minimum wage preemption laws in the state, which prevent local municipalities from setting their own minimum rate. It was introduced by Representative Kevin Boyle, and has been sponsored by more than approximately 40 House members.

The Partnership for Working Families, Pennsylvania United, POWER and more are a part of a coalition that is driving efforts to repeal preemption laws.

Pennsylvania minimum wage has remained at $7.25 for more than a decade, the same as the federal minimum.

Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a minimum wage increase to $12 in January, though it was not pursued by the General Assembly. Wolf's proposal would further increase the minimum pay to $15 by 2024.

