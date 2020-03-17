Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro endorsed Democratic candidate Joe Biden for president on Monday afternoon.

State Treasurer Joe Torsella also endorsed Biden for president, alongside about 70 other local and state officials as a part of the campaign announcement.

“I’ve known and worked with Vice President Biden for two decades," Shapiro said in a statement. “He is a strong leader — and right now, we need his moral clarity, his grit and his experience more than ever. It’s time to restore decency and honor to the presidency and to our nation.”

Shapiro tweeted similar sentiments on Tuesday morning and linked an ActBlue donation website entitled, “Support Joe Biden and Josh Shapiro.”

Torsella said he endorsed Biden because he trusts him to fight for America's citizen’s futures and not his own.

“As state treasurer, I see every day how families are struggling under the failures of the Trump Administration, on everything from student debt to opioids to our health care,” Torsella said in a statement. “As a fellow son of Northeastern Pennsylvania, I know he has the toughness to beat Donald Trump in November, the values to bring our country together and back on the right track, and the character to be a leader we can look up to.”

Biden is a Scranton native. The primary elections will occur in Pennsylvania on April 28.

