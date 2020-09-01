Lock Haven University has moved all of its classes online for two weeks in response to a rise in coronavirus cases, according to a release on the university's website.

According to Lock Haven's asymptomatic testing program, a 5% positivity rate is the rate at which the university would reevaluate on-campus learning.

On Aug. 31, the positivity rate on campus reached 4% and on Sept. 1, the positivity rate was at 4.9%.

The university implemented a more restrictive visitor and guest policy last week, barring either from entering on-campus housing.

The policy will continue for the two-week online period.

Lock Haven University President Dr. Robert Pignatello said in the release the "culprit" was off-campus gatherings at which people did not wear masks or social distance.

Before in-person classes resume on Sept. 21, voluntary coronavirus testing will be available to all students and employees, ending Sept. 16 to 17.

According to the contingency plan the university had set in place before the school year began, all classes are prepared to go online if necessary.