Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced new statewide guidelines on Wednesday aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus in light of the recent increases in case counts seen across the state.

Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said in the livestreamed press conference that there have been rising case counts in 43 counties, as well as increased percent positivity rates in 28 counties.

To prevent the virus from spreading further, Wolf announced he will be signing an executive order to instill a “targeted approach” against the pandemic.

According to Wolf, the order will limit restaurant indoor capacity to 25%, but outdoor dining can remain under current guidelines.

The order will also limit on-presence alcohol consumption with meals, meaning that bars will be closed. However, alcoholic beverages ordered to go are permitted.

Additionally, the order will encourage teleworking whenever possible, limit indoor gatherings to 25 people and keep outdoor gatherings to 250 people. According to Wolf, the 25-person limit does not apply to religious institutions.

Wolf said these restrictions are being put in place across the commonwealth — regardless of a county’s case numbers — because of the potential the virus has to spread across Pennsylvania through travel.

Wolf added that this type of travel — as well as citizens not wearing masks at bars or restaurants and the lack of national coordination in handling the pandemic — has caused the “pockets of super-spread” that are being witnessed today.

Levine said coronavirus-contraction rates are increasing in the 19-24 and 25-49 age ranges. She also said there is no evidence to support the rumor that the spread of the virus is slowing down, and that now it may actually be slightly more contagious.

David Rubin — a primary care pediatrician, the director of PolicyLab and the director of Population Health Innovation at the Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia — also joined the press conference to explain how the virus is currently spreading.

Although there have been resurgences of the virus in Allegheny County and Philadelphia, Rubin said the spreading is not isolated to these areas.

Because of this, he said, it is important that Pennsylvania take action against the virus now to ensure everyone can safely return to school in the fall — an issue of particular concern, since there are now only six weeks left in the summer.

Additionally, state parks, playgrounds, pools, gyms and other similar institutions can remain open so long as they follow and enforce all social distancing protocols — including mask-wearing, hand-washing and sanitizing, frequently cleaning surfaces and separating people by six feet.

Wolf said that although he recognizes Pennsylvanians may be discouraged by the regulations, they are necessary to prevent case counts from getting out of hand and promote a return to normal activity as soon as possible.

“I know all of us are eager to get back to life as normal, but this is what we have to do,” Wolf said. “This may seem like a step backward, but it isn’t.”