Student body presidents from Penn State, Pitt and other Pennsylvania schools have released a joint statement calling for their respective universities to hold in-person commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020 “as soon as conditions are deemed safe.”

The Pennsylvania Association of State Related Students (PASS) executive board and student body presidents from Penn State, The University of Pittsburgh, Temple University and Lincoln University released the statement on Friday.

Penn Staters attached to the statement include newly-elected University Park Undergraduate Association president Zachary McKay, Penn State Council of Commonwealth Student Governments (CCSG) president Hibah Akbar as well as the executive director of PASS, Penn State student Caitlyn Leahy.

The statement said that the four schools represented under PASS recognize the importance of an in-person commencement, but emphasized it should only be allowed to occur once conditions are safe to do so.

“The class of 2020 has worked hard to earn their degrees and should have an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments with their friends, family and classmates,” the statement said.

Additionally, the statement urges university administration to find ways to support students and their families who could potentially be placed under financial strain in order to return for an in-person commencement.

Penn State will hold a virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 at 2 p.m. on May 9 via livestream.

RELATED

+3 McKay-Pathickal ticket wins UPUA 15th Assembly presidency in tight election Wednesday night, Zachary McKay and Lexy Pathickal were elected the next president and vice p…