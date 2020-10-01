A Philadelphia-based federal appeals court temporarily restored Pennsylvania's pandemic restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings on Thursday.

Pennsylvania had previously enforced gathering limits of 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Thrid District put U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV's Sept. 14 ruling, which said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's early pandemic restrictions on crowd sizes was "unconstitutional," on hold.

On Sept. 14, Stickman, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, sided with plaintiffs who were against Wolf's restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings and shutdown of "non-life sustaining" businesses.

Following the ruling, some Pennsylvania school districts allowed more people to occupy stands during their athletic events.

After Stickman's refusal to stay his own ruling on Sept. 22, the office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro asked the federal appeals court to intervene. Shapiro's office warned that eliminating such public health orders in the state "will result in people’s deaths.”

Thomas W. King III, who represents the plaintiffs Stickman originally sided with, said the group was, "disappointed but undeterred,” by the temporary ruling.