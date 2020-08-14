The United States Postal Service warned Pennsylvania via letter on July 29 that it cannot deliver mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 election on time, according to a Philadelphia Inquirer article.

Pennsylvania's deadlines are "too tight" for the USPS to manage, the organization said in the letter that was just made public and obtained by the Inquirer.

Thomas Marshall, USPS general counsel and executive vice president, wrote in the letter that any ballots requested near Pennsylvania's deadline may not be counted.

The Pennsylvania Department of State is now asking the commonwealth's Supreme Court to order that all ballots are received up to three days after Election Day to be counted.

Current Pennsylvania law states that voters must submit their mail-in ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

