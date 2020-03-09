Pennsylvania's major health insurers will cover coronavirus-related expenses, according to a news release from Governor Tom Wolf's office.

"COVID-19 diagnostic testing and associated treatment" will be of no charge to those affected, according to the release.

"Pennsylvania insurers proactively waiving costs associated with COVID-19 testing for consumers helps the commonwealth identify additional cases and gives us a better opportunity to increase our resources appropriately and better protect all Pennsylvanians," Wolf said in the release.

Those with excepted benefit policies, short-term limited duration health insurance coverage and healthcare sharing ministries should note that their coverage may not be as widespread and should contact their health insurer with questions.

The major health insurers included are as follows:

Highmark

UPMC Health Plan

Geisinger

Independence BlueCross

Capital Blue Cross

Aetna

Cigna

United Healthcare

Pennsylvania Health and Wellness

Oscar

There are currently 10 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania in Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery and Wayne counties.

There are more than 650 cases and 26 deaths in the United States, according to the New York Times.

For more information regarding the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, visit the state's Department of Health website.