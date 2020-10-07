As the general election quickly approaches, Pennsylvania is widely considered to be one of the most important swing states in the country — potentially holding the power to determine who the next U.S. president will be.

With 20 electoral votes up for grabs, Pennsylvania is, like many other states, divided sharply along party lines from county to county, with the surrounding areas of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia voting for Democrats — Allegheny and Philadelphia county, respectively — and the rest of the state solidly red.

State College remains somewhat of a swing town, although in 2016, a majority of Centre County voters cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton. This year, however, Penn State’s shift to hybrid instruction — along with the hurdles many Penn State students may face when trying to vote — could change the county’s outcome.

Michael Berkman, an associate professor of political science at Penn State and the director of the McCourtney Institute for Democracy, said it’s “reasonable to assume” there won’t be as many students voting in Centre County this year — a core blue constituency in the area.

Additionally, Berkman said Pennsylvania’s role in this November’s election is “absolutely critical.”

“I don’t think there’s really any path for the president without Pennsylvania,” Berkman said. “I would say, right now, that [Pennsylvania] is the pivotal state.”

Berkman added that he thinks the areas in the state where the election will be most fought over will be the suburbs — namely, the areas surrounding larger cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

According to the website FiveThirtyEight, which uses statistical analyses to determine the likelihood of either presidential outcome, Pennsylvania is the state most likely to deliver the decisive vote in the Electoral College, at 27.4%.

Eric Plutzer, a professor of political science at Penn State and the academic director of the PSU Survey Research Center, also said Pennsylvania is currently considered the most important state in the U.S. with concern to the election.

“Most campaign experts feel that neither campaign can lose Pennsylvania and still win the election,” Plutzer said via email. “As a result, more money will be spent here than anywhere else.”

While Plutzer said it is difficult to predict the future, Republicans could potentially grow their support in urban and suburban areas by campaigning for the support of their residents. In doing so, however, they could alienate their base support in more rural counties.

On the other hand, Christopher Beem, an assistant research professor and the managing director of the McCourtney Institute for Democracy, holds that Florida will be the most important state to win this November.

FiveThirtyEight gives Florida’s electoral votes a 13.7% percent chance of determining the election.

“If [Trump] loses both [Pennsylvania and Florida], there is virtually no way for him to [win],” Beem said.

The coronavirus pandemic will also play a major role in this November’s general election in Pennsylvania. State election laws mandate that ballots cannot be counted until the day of the election, and because of the large expected increase in the use of mail-in ballots, it could be days or weeks before an official outcome is determined.

Research shows that most voters planning to use mail-in ballots are Biden supporters, and most voters planning to vote in person are Trump supporters. Because it takes longer to count mail-in ballots, many political analysts are worried about a “blue shift” or “red mirage,” meaning it may appear as though Republicans have won the state when Democrats have actually won.

Trump has expressed numerous times that the outcome of the election should be determined on election night, despite county officials across the country warning it will take longer than usual this year to get the results.

Beem said he would be “shocked” if Pennsylvania’s results were announced on the night of the election.

“If it were a blowout win for Biden [in] in-person voting, or an even bigger landslide for Trump, they could call it, but that is just not going to happen,” he said.

Ultimately, the fate of Pennsylvania as the tipping point state resides in individual voters’ decisions. With a pandemic continuing to spread across the country, Berkman said the election will serve as a “referendum” on the president and his handling of the virus.

“A lot of people are really, really hurting,” Berkman said. “We just don’t really know.”