The Pennsylvania Department of State has urged Pennsylvania voters to hand-deliver their mail-in or absentee ballots to a location within the county that issued the ballot.

Voters can drop off their ballots at county election offices, drop boxes or other secure county drop off locations.

As of Oct. 29, 2.1 million mail-in and absentee ballots have been returned to counties, according to state data. 74.1% of mail-in ballots in Centre County have also been returned.

More than 3 million people — the majority being Democrats — have applied for mail-in or absentee ballots, according to state data.

Citing concerns over Postal Service delays, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Bookcvar and Gov. Tom Wolf encouraged voters on Wednesday to hand-deliver their ballots.

The U.S. Supreme Court turned away litigation by the Pennsylvania Republican Party to reject mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day.

However, the possibility of future litigation excluding late-arriving ballots received up to the 5 p.m. deadline on Nov. 6 is still uncertain.

“Ignore the noise — none of us can predict what's going to happen.,” Bookcvar said during a news conference. "The way to avoid it all together is just to get your ballot in."

