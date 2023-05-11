$400,000 in funding allocated to fight substance use disorder in Centre County

Pennsylvania State Rep. Scott Conklin announced that new funding will be provided to increase resources to fight substance use disorder in Centre County on Thursday, according to a release.

Up to $400,000 from the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will be allocated to residents in Centre and Washington counties to expand Pinnacle Treatment, according to the release.

The funding is provided from the opioid settlement funds granted to DDAP, according to the release. It will be available for a 12-month period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

Funds may be applied to building infrastructure, evidence-based programming and staffing, according to the release.

More information about the funding is available here.

