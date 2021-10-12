On Wednesday, the section of South Sparks Street between Westerly Parkway and West Hamilton Avenue will be closed to commuters from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The State College Borough Council has ordered a trench restoration on this section of Sparks Street, requiring its closure.

A detour will be available by going from Westerly Parkway to West Hamilton, then back onto Sparks Street.

While residents of the block and pedestrians will be allowed to walk through this section of Sparks Street during the day, caution is advised to anybody approaching the area by car or by foot.

For any questions, contact the borough council at 814-234-7140.

