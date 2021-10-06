On Thursday, State College's Public Works will replace a malfunctioning sewer pipe on South Sparks Street, between Westerly Parkway and West Hamilton Avenue.

While the work is ongoing, the street will be closed to motorized vehicles, according to a release.

Pedestrians and cyclists, however, will be allowed to pass by the blocked off road.

For questions, reach out to State College Borough Public Works by calling (814) 234 7140.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College Police Department seeks grant funding for new social work program The State College Police Department will apply for up to $150,000 in Crisis Intervention &am…