Downtown Foster Ave

Cars line the streets of West Foster Ave. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in State College, Pa.

 Ariana Krammes

On Thursday, State College's Public Works will replace a malfunctioning sewer pipe on South Sparks Street, between Westerly Parkway and West Hamilton Avenue.

While the work is ongoing, the street will be closed to motorized vehicles, according to a release.

Pedestrians and cyclists, however, will be allowed to pass by the blocked off road.

For questions, reach out to State College Borough Public Works by calling (814) 234 7140.

