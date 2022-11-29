The State College Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying an alleged theft suspect, according to a release.

The individual allegedly removed items from the donation area of the Goodwill Store on Benner Pike at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Monday, the press release said.

The release said the suspect drove away in an older model Saturn.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, via email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.

